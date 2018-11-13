Bentley's Bandstand: November 2018



Richard Lloyd, The Countdown. Richard Lloyd's resume stands second to none. As an original member of Television, he helped build the foundation for so much music that followed. When that band splintered, Lloyd went on to guitar chores with artists like Matthew Sweet and John Doe, but even more importantly he recorded solo albums that continued to expand what Television had started. Today, calling himself "an anthropologist from another planet who is observing human nature and expressing my observations through rock & roll," Lloyd turns up the cosmic knob a few clicks and heads out into unexplored territory. He never strays too far out to be unrecognizable, but he also isn't afraid to take big chances in the name of going place he hasn't been before. It's all in the unfettered spirit of what Richard Lloyd began exploring on electric guitar over 45 years ago, and he has shown no intention of slowing down. Those that created our modern world need to be heard, and the countdown has started for Richard Lloyd's next blast-off into taking his audience to his next destination. Three-two-one.

Paul Oscher, Cool Cat. Is there any way to follow being a teenager playing harp in Muddy Waters' band in the late 1960s, not to mention sharing the basement in Waters' house with none other than pianist Otis Spann? That's blues cred beyond the cosmos. But that's exactly what Paul Oscher did, and he has stayed the course all these years on the blues highway, never veering off to rock & roll or anything else. It is so deep in his blood that it is likely there is no choice: this is his life's work and to betray that heritage would be like pulling the ripcord on being alive. The central Texas-based artist has rounded up the most bodacious blues player, moves from guitar to piano, blows the kind of blues harp that feels like blind bats and swamp rats flying through the trees, gathers a studio full of equally-imbued musicians and goes for the gusto. There isn't much low-down blues like this left in the world, and to hear it from someone who shared a bandstand for several with the Big Daddy of them all is to get a glimpse into an era not to be seen again. And just for kicks, Miss Lavelle White takes over the microphone to sing "Dirty Dealin' Mama" to represent for the 80-year-olds in the audience. Darker than blue.

By now singer-songwriter Paul Kelly should need no introduction anywhere. From his roots in Australia, he has continued to conquer the musical world and show how the intelligent can meld seamlessly with the emotional. It is no mistake Kelly draws lyrics from the works of Dylan Thomas, Walt Whitman, Sylvia Plath, Gerard Manley Hopkins, and Phillip Larkin to put next to his own words, and shows how the past can come roaring into the present like an Indian Ocean wave. The songwriter weaves in images of nature to ensure the music takes on a grander theme, like the natural world itself. Most of the titles themselves are telling: "Little Wolf," "With Animals," "Seagulls of Seattle," "Mushrooms," "The River Song," "God's Grandeur," and "The Trees." And the others—"And Death Shall Have No Dominion," "With the One I Love," "A Bastard Like Me," and "Bound to Follow"—fill in the full beating of the human heart. Paul Kelly is walking a new road, one fired by poetry from himself and others. Follow him home.Among the guitarists who first grabbed the glory in the 1960s, put Wayne Kramer in the front row. In Detroit's flagship rock band MC5, Kramer made sure the engine was always running on eight cylinders supercharged beyond the red zone. He lived his life that way too, and hit enough walls and bridges to almost take him down. Luckily, in his new autobiography, Kramer is able to not only remember it all, but also weave a tale and danger, near-death, and ultimately redemption. He is a true red-white-and-blue hero, in the finest connotation of those words, someone who never backed down and more importantly never gave up. Drug addiction, prison, and all other extracurricular activities that seemed to swirl around some rock & rollers came his way. For moments it looked like his end was way nearer than his beginning, but Wayne Kramer defied the odds enough times to wear his own medal of life. His unshakeable belief in the highest ideals of helping others eventually came through to take him into a whole new life, one he so richly deserves. His story will be an inspiration to us all as long as there is a world to read about it. Start right here.