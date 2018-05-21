Bentley's Bandstand: Twenty Reissue Haiku Reviews

With so many reissues falling from the sky, it's time to throw a batch together and try the haiku review spin on them. Whoever said "first word best word" (Kerouac? Ginsberg?) is right.
Eric Andersen, The Essential Eric Andersen
Greenwich Village nights
song poet for the cosmos
seer of Bleecker
Joseph Arthur, Redemption's Son (15th Anniversary Edition)
Akron to New York
Akron to New York
a restless visionary
spray paint rock and roll
Sandy Bull, Steel Tears & Endventions
From banjo to oud
no string ever left untouched
a hipster comes home
Jesse Ed Davis, Red Dirt Boogie - The Atco Recordings 1970-1972
Oklahoma man
guitar in hand way out west
hit spin cycle hard
The Gladiators, Symbol of Reality and Serious Thing
A mess of the best
the congo bongo is here
ha fe be a dread
Grateful Dead, The Best of the Grateful Dead Live
The bus and the Bear
rainbow colors ev'rywhere
lively forever
Screamin' Jay Hawkins, Are You One of Jay's Kids? - The Complete Bizarre Sessions 1990-1994
Constipation blues
and two white bones in his nose
Bizarro exit
Malo, Latin Bugaloo: The Warner Bros. Singles
Percussion and horns
turned up to 10 and set free
Malo es bueno
The Lyman Family with Lisa Kindred, American Avatar
Up from Beacon Hill
Revolutionary trail
A mission begins
Charles Mingus, Live at Montreux 1975
Bigger than a bass
Mingus man walks our white land
git it in yer' soul
Geoff & Maria Muldaur, Pottery Pie and Sweet Potatoes
Husband and wife awe
Husband and wife awe
Kitchen blues and other hues
Americana
NRBQ
New Rhythm & Blues
a quintet of multiples
sonic octupus
Buck Owens and the Buckaroos, The Complete Capitol Singles: 1967-1970
Bakersfield baron
Bakersfield baron
looking beyond chicken-fried
pre-Hee Haw hoohay
Lou Reed, Animal Serenade
Sister Ray dawning
The Raven is calling Lou
to say his goodbye
Nino Tempo, Purveyor of Balladry: The Best of Nino Tempo on Atlantic
Cooler than a breeze
A saxophone for all ears
Deep Purple and green
Various Artists, Mojo, June 2018 - Big Sensations: 15 Floor Fillers
Pure soul gyrations
mysterious dark dancin'
to the dawn's first light
Various Artists, Technicolor Paradise: Rhum Rhapsodies & Other Exotic Delights
Conga drums bird calls
exotica 'rotica
fizzy mysteries
Various Artists, Battleground Korea: Songs and Sounds of America’s Forgotten War
Deja vu coming
Korean sounds fill the skies
then we say goodbye
Muddy Waters, The Best of Muddy Waters
Hollering bluesman
plugs into the universe
while the world erupts
Webb Wilder & the Beatnecks, Powerful Stuff!
Mississippi born
rock & roll wild man beat freak
grows big wears glasses