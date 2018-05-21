Bentley's Bandstand: Twenty Reissue Haiku Reviews

song poet for the cosmos

seer of Bleecker





Joseph Arthur, Redemption's Son (15th Anniversary Edition)



Akron to New York Akron to New York

a restless visionary

spray paint rock and roll



Sandy Bull, Steel Tears & Endventions



From banjo to oud From banjo to oud

no string ever left untouched

a hipster comes home



Jesse Ed Davis, Red Dirt Boogie - The Atco Recordings 1970-1972



Oklahoma man Oklahoma man

guitar in hand way out west

hit spin cycle hard



The Gladiators, Symbol of Reality and Serious Thing



A mess of the best A mess of the best

the congo bongo is here

ha fe be a dread



Grateful Dead, The Best of the Grateful Dead Live



The bus and the Bear The bus and the Bear

rainbow colors ev'rywhere

lively forever



Screamin' Jay Hawkins, Are You One of Jay's Kids? - The Complete Bizarre Sessions 1990-1994



Constipation blues Constipation blues

and two white bones in his nose

Bizarro exit



Malo, Latin Bugaloo: The Warner Bros. Singles



Percussion and horns Percussion and horns

turned up to 10 and set free

Malo es bueno



The Lyman Family with Lisa Kindred, American Avatar



Up from Beacon Hill Up from Beacon Hill

Revolutionary trail

A mission begins



Charles Mingus, Live at Montreux 1975



Bigger than a bass Bigger than a bass

Mingus man walks our white land

git it in yer' soul





Geoff & Maria Muldaur, Pottery Pie and Sweet Potatoes



Husband and wife awe Kitchen blues and other hues Americana



NRBQ



New Rhythm & Blues New Rhythm & Blues

a quintet of multiples

sonic octupus









Buck Owens and the Buckaroos, The Complete Capitol Singles: 1967-1970



Bakersfield baron Bakersfield baron

looking beyond chicken-fried

pre-Hee Haw hoohay



Lou Reed, Animal Serenade



Sister Ray dawning Sister Ray dawning

The Raven is calling Lou

to say his goodbye



Nino Tempo, Purveyor of Balladry: The Best of Nino Tempo on Atlantic



Cooler than a breeze Cooler than a breeze

A saxophone for all ears

Deep Purple and green



Various Artists, Mojo, June 2018 - Big Sensations: 15 Floor Fillers



Pure soul gyrations Pure soul gyrations

mysterious dark dancin'

to the dawn's first light



Various Artists, Technicolor Paradise: Rhum Rhapsodies & Other Exotic Delights



Conga drums bird calls Conga drums bird calls

exotica 'rotica

fizzy mysteries



Various Artists, Battleground Korea: Songs and Sounds of America’s Forgotten War



Deja vu coming Deja vu coming

Korean sounds fill the skies

then we say goodbye



Muddy Waters, The Best of Muddy Waters



Hollering bluesman Hollering bluesman

plugs into the universe

while the world erupts



Webb Wilder & the Beatnecks, Powerful Stuff!



Mississippi born Mississippi born

rock & roll wild man beat freak

grows big wears glasses

With so many reissues falling from the sky, it's time to throw a batch together and try the haiku review spin on them. Whoever said "first word best word" (Kerouac? Ginsberg?) is right.Greenwich Village nights