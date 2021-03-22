DVD Review: Don't Tell a Soul

There's a lot to recommend about the new psychological thriller Don't Tell a Soul, the directorial debut by Alex McAulay (screenwriter of the underrated 2017 Flower). For one, it boasts an absolutely knockout, against-type performance by Rainn Wilson (Dwight on TV's The Office). Wilson, known primarily as a comic presence, turns in an entirely effective dramatic performance as security guard Dave Hamby. And writer-director McAulay provides a satisfying number of twists to maximize the impact of a tight, 83-minute running time.



Also terrific are Jack Dylan Grazer (It, Shazam!) and Fionn Whitehead (Dunkirk) as teenage brothers Joey and Matt. Their mom (Mena Suvari, another bright spot in the small but exceptional cast) is suffering from cancer. They decide to break into a neighbor lady's house that's being fumigated for termites. The boys are aware of her significant stash of cash and believe it's a justifiable means to assist with their mom's medical bills.



Security guard Dave (Wilson) is in the wrong place at the right time. He spots the kids committing their crime, but falls into a well (obscured by leaves) while chasing them through the woods. Joey wants to help Dave, but domineering older brother Matt—cruel and abusive towards Joey—convinces him to leave Dave where he fell. But his conscience gets the better of Joey. While he can't quite bring himself to go fully against his brother, he begins sneaking out to Dave (who broke an ankle in the fall) to bring him food.



A strange friendship develops between Matt and Dave. The injured and trapped security guard becomes sort of a "pet" for Matt. Meanwhile, Matt turns out to be not so altruistic as he begins squandering the stolen money (as the robbery is being investigated by local authorities). I have to stop there—and so should you, if any of this sounds intriguing. Don't look at any recaps, reviews, or (especially) the making-of featurette included on the DVD. The making-of is a decent look at the making of the film, but it also spoils key plot points.



Tightly-paced, well-acted, and packed with cool turns, Don't Tell a Soul is highly recommended for any fans of character-driven suspense thrillers.