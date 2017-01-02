Music

Album Reviews: Big Star's Complete Third and More

Burger reviews four new releases, including Big Star's 'Complete Third,' a masterpiece that ranks among the best archival releases of 2016. Also: Tami Neilson, Chandler Travis Philharmonic, and Reverend Freakchild.
Jeff Burger
Blu-ray Review: American Honey

One of the most incisive movies of 2016, this 'Honey' takes a while to become sweet - but that it does, thanks to a head-turning performance by newcomer Sasha Lane.
Chaz Lipp
Blu-ray Review: Snowden

Oliver Stone's biopic of Edward Snowden is visually arresting and boasts a stunning turn by Joseph Gordon-Levitt in the title role. But in the end it doesn't deliver the fireworks we expect from Stone.
Chaz Lipp

Blu-ray Review: Dog Eat Dog (2016)

Director Paul Schrader throws a lot at the screen - sex, drugs, and a variety of visual techniques - to see what sticks. Despite an unhinged Willem Dafoe performance, not enough does.
Chaz Lipp
DVD Review: The Disappointments Room

This horror film doesn't transcend the cliches established by many other 'haunted house' films. Kate Beckinsale stars, along with Lucas Till.
Chaz Lipp
Bentley's Bandstand: The Best of 2016 (Second-Half)

Bill Bentley wraps up 2016 with the second half of his 'best of,' including The Rolling Stones, Lou Reed, Alejandro Escovedo, Solange, Van Morrison, Wilco, and more!
Bill Bentley
Album Reviews: A Buck Owens Anthology, and Three More New Releases

Burger reviews a singles anthology from country legend Buck Owens, plus new albums by Whitney Rose, Jack Mack and the Heart Attack Horns, and Daniel Koulack.
Jeff Burger
Blu-ray Review: The Twilight Zone: The Complete Series - 156 Episodes on 24 Discs

More economically-priced than the 2012 Blu-ray set, this repackaging of one of TV's all-time great series is the way to go if you missed it the first time.
Chaz Lipp
Music Review: Bob Dylan - The Real Royal Albert Hall 1966 Concert

Economical two-disc alternative to Sony Legacy's huge 36-disc set.
Chaz Lipp
Blu-ray Review: 2016 World Series Collector's Edition: Chicago Cubs (8-Disc Set)

It's a big time commitment, but for fans who want every inning from the historic seven-game series, this is the set to get.
Chaz Lipp
Blu-ray Review: Sully

Director Clint Eastwood doesn't do anything here that hasn't already been done better in actual documentaries about the 'Miracle on the Hudson.'
Chaz Lipp
Blu-ray Review: Storks

This one kinda got lost after the summer's theatrical animation onslaught, but it's actually a lot of fun. The voice cast is led by Andy Samberg and Katie Crown.
Chaz Lipp
Album Reviews: The Pretenders - Alone And Three More Noteworthy Releases

Burger surveys recent CD releases, including the Pretenders' terrific latest. Also reviewed: Hugh Prestwood, Mandy Rowden, and Shel.
Jeff Burger
DVD Review: The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do the Time Warp Again

Sure, it's a limp, made-for-TV remake, but what did you expect? Longtime fans of the ultimate cult classic might be curious to see what a 2016 re-imagining looks like.
Chaz Lipp
Blu-ray Review: Morgan (2016)

She was created in a lab and raised in a research facility. Who knows what for, but now she's too strong and cunning for her caretakers to handle.
Chaz Lipp
DVD Review: Scream Queens: The Complete First Season

Inventive and funny, 'Scream Queens' boasts a remarkable ensemble cast including Emma Roberts, Jamie Lee Curtis, Abigail Breslin, and Billie Lourd.
Chaz Lipp
Blu-ray Review: LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures - Complete Season One

Fun for kids and loaded with references to the original trilogy (the series is set almost smack dab in the middle of those films' timeline, with plenty of callbacks).
Chaz Lipp
Album Review: Guy Clark - The Best of the Dualtone Years

A forthcoming anthology will whet your appetite for more from the late, great singer/songwriter Guy Clark.
Jeff Burger
Fox TV on DVD: Family Guy: Season 14

Select episode commentary, deleted scenes, and more enhance the latest season release of 'Family Guy' on DVD.
Chaz Lipp
Blu-ray Review: Suicide Squad (Extended Cut)

The 'extended cut' adds some cool stuff to an already fun (but very uneven) comic book extravaganza. Great ensemble cast goes some way towards making up for weak storytelling.
Chaz Lipp
Disney's The BFG - On Digital HD, Blu-ray and Disney Movies Anywhere
Steven Spielberg's first-ever Disney production will include lots of bonus content, including a tribute to late screenwriter Melissa Mathison. Due October 4 on Blu-ray: Prince Movie Collection - Purple Rain, Under the Cherry Moon, Graffiti Bridge
Prince three narrative theatrical films arrive newly remastered on Blu-ray. This is the Blu-ray debut of Under the Cherry Moon and Graffiti Bridge. Now on DVD: Netflix Series Grace and Frankie - Season One
Audio commentaries, a gag reel, and a featurette are among the bonus features exclusive to this Season One DVD of the Golden Globe- and Emmy-nominated series. Now on Blu-ray: Misconduct
The main reasons to give this stilted courtroom drama a look are the supporting performances by Al Pacino and Anthony Hopkins. Paramount Announces Immense Star Trek 50th Anniversary TV and Movie BD Boxset
The new set will include the Director's Cut of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan and the Animated Series remastered in HD for the first time. Now on Blu-ray, DVD, Digital HD: Pixar's The Good Dinosaur
Fast on the heels of the near-universal acclaim that greeted Inside Out, Pixar is back with a decidedly more minor tale. Now on Blu-ray: Strike Back: Cinemax Season 4
The popular Cinemax action series ends here with another excellent Blu-ray release from HBO Home Entertainment. Star Wars: The Force Awakens - On Digital HD April 1, Blu-ray and DVD April 5
The movie phenomenon of 2015 is poised to become the home video phenomenon of 2016. New Limited Edition Blu-rays at Twilight Time: February Releases
All Twilight Time titles are limited editions, but each of these - The Big Heat, Where the Sidewalk Ends, The Hawaiians, Cowboy, Support Your Local Sheriff, The Doll of Satan - are currently available. The Revenant - Winner of Three Academy Awards - On Digital HD March 22, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, & DVD April 19
Though it didn't end up winning Best Picture, it did earn Alejandro Iñárritu his second consecutive Best Director Oscar. And Leonardo DiCaprio finally won his first Oscar. Digital HD Alert: Oscar-Nominated Brooklyn - Now Available; The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 - March 8
An Oscar nominee for Best Picture and a mega-blockbuster sci-fi epic arrive on Digital HD in advance of their respective physical releases. Cast Your Oscar Ballot at MoviePass - Grand Prize is One Year of Free Movies
MoviePass is a movie theater subscription service that allows members to see one movie in theaters every day for a flat monthly fee. They're currently holding a cool Oscars contest. Now on DVD: Badge of Honor starring Mena Suvari
Martin Sheen co-stars in this brand new action/thriller directed by Agustin.

