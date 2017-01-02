-
Bentley's Bandstand: The Best of 2016 (Second-Half)By Bill BentleyBill Bentley wraps up 2016 with the second half of his 'best of,' including The Rolling Stones, Lou Reed,…
Blu-ray Review: American HoneyOne of the most incisive movies of 2016, this 'Honey' takes a while to become sweet - but that it does,…
Album Reviews: Big Star's Complete Third and MoreBurger reviews four new releases, including Big Star's 'Complete Third,' a masterpiece that ranks among…
Blu-ray Review: The Twilight Zone: The Complete Series - 156 Episodes on 24 DiscsMore economically-priced than the 2012 Blu-ray set, this repackaging of one of TV's all-time great series…
Album Reviews: A Buck Owens Anthology, and Three More New ReleasesBurger reviews a singles anthology from country legend Buck Owens, plus new albums by Whitney Rose, Jack…
Blu-ray Review: Dog Eat Dog (2016)Director Paul Schrader throws a lot at the screen - sex, drugs, and a variety of visual techniques -…
Music Review: Bob Dylan - The Real Royal Albert Hall 1966 ConcertEconomical two-disc alternative to Sony Legacy's huge 36-disc set.
Album Reviews: The Pretenders - Alone And Three More Noteworthy ReleasesBurger surveys recent CD releases, including the Pretenders' terrific latest. Also reviewed: Hugh Prestwood,…
Blu-ray Review: 2016 World Series Collector's Edition: Chicago Cubs (8-Disc Set)It's a big time commitment, but for fans who want every inning from the historic seven-game series, this…
Blu-ray Review: SnowdenOliver Stone's biopic of Edward Snowden is visually arresting and boasts a stunning turn by Joseph Gordon-Levitt…
Bentley's Bandstand: The Best of 2016 (Second-Half)
By Bill Bentley
Bentley's Bandstand: December 2016
By Bill Bentley
Bentley's Bandstand: November 2016
By Bill Bentley
Bentley's Bandstand: October 2016
By Bill Bentley
Gadget Review: The Stilo Universal Fine-Point Stylus
By Michael Simpson
