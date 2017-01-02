Burger reviews four new releases, including Big Star's 'Complete Third,' a masterpiece that ranks among the best archival releases of 2016. Also: Tami Neilson, Chandler Travis Philharmonic, and Reverend Freakchild.

One of the most incisive movies of 2016, this 'Honey' takes a while to become sweet - but that it does, thanks to a head-turning performance by newcomer Sasha Lane.

Oliver Stone's biopic of Edward Snowden is visually arresting and boasts a stunning turn by Joseph Gordon-Levitt in the title role. But in the end it doesn't deliver the fireworks we expect from Stone.

Director Paul Schrader throws a lot at the screen - sex, drugs, and a variety of visual techniques - to see what sticks. Despite an unhinged Willem Dafoe performance, not enough does.

This horror film doesn't transcend the cliches established by many other 'haunted house' films. Kate Beckinsale stars, along with Lucas Till.

Bill Bentley wraps up 2016 with the second half of his 'best of,' including The Rolling Stones, Lou Reed, Alejandro Escovedo, Solange, Van Morrison, Wilco, and more!

Burger reviews a singles anthology from country legend Buck Owens, plus new albums by Whitney Rose, Jack Mack and the Heart Attack Horns, and Daniel Koulack.

More economically-priced than the 2012 Blu-ray set, this repackaging of one of TV's all-time great series is the way to go if you missed it the first time.

Economical two-disc alternative to Sony Legacy's huge 36-disc set.

It's a big time commitment, but for fans who want every inning from the historic seven-game series, this is the set to get.