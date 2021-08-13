Blu-ray Review: Seance - (2021)

First a bit of background regarding Seance, the new ghost story chiller, newly-released on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD. It's the directorial debut of Simon Barrett, the screenwriter of numerous Adam Wingard films. These include A Horrible Way to Die, You're Next, The Guest, and the Blair Witch reboot. So the pedigree is certainly there. These films, among their other collaborations, all have something of interest to offer (to varying degrees, admittedly).



So here comes Seance, a female dormitory ghost tale. It's worth pointing out that this is one seriously weird-looking movie—and not in a good way. From the opening scene, which involves a bunch of girls at Edelvine Academy holidng a phony seance that leads to an apparent suicide, the movie looks... CG-animated, kind of. Somehow, the actors look stretched, elongated, but also plastic and lifeless—their features have been smoothed out. It doesn't help that the actual acting performances verge on lifeless, especially a confoundingly static lead turn by Suki Waterhouse.



The movements of actors also look unnatural as a result of the bizarre cinematography, much like those in a video game cut sequence. It's utterly distracting and hard to really fathom why anyone would want their movie to look like this. Some scenes have kind of a fisheye-lens look to them. It's just weird. Almost like a mistake, more than a deliberate choice (though it obviously was quite intentional).



As for the plot, it moves along slowly and becomes rather overly complex. Not really in a suspenseful way, either. The plot thickens to quite an absurd degree. Waterhouse plays Camille, a new student at Edelvine. She actually comes to the academy in the wake of the aforementioned suicide. Alice (Inanna Sarkis) is sort of a 'mean girl' clique leader who initiates Camille into the Edelvine culture. Headmistress Mrs. Landry ( Marina Stephenson Kerr) imposes demands upon the girls as more students start dropping off.



No fair revealing the twists here, but suffice to say the whole reveal near the end feels like a big cheat. Not sure if maybe Simon Barrett should stick with screenwriting only (though he did write this slog, as well). The plot mechanics creak and the actors bring new meaning to Hitchcock's old axiom that actors are merely cattle to be moved around.



Blu-ray features are present, including commentary, outtakes, deleted scenes, and a making-of featurette.