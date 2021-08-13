Blu-ray Review: Spiral: From the Book of Saw

When is a Saw film not quite a Saw film? When it's technically "from the book of Saw," as the subtitle for Spiral indicates. There's a Jigsaw copycat on the loose, cutting down police officers in elaborate fashion. Veteran Detective Ezekiel "Zeke" Banks (Chris Rock) is training a new rookie, fresh out of the academy, William Schenk (Max Minghella). They have their work cut out for them as the gruesome kills (and yes, the gore factor is very much in line with the main Saw series) begin to mount.



Director Darren Lynn Bousman is well established in the Saw pantheon, having helmed the second, third, and fourth films in the primary series. He knows the mechanics of the series. For those interested primarily in sick and twisted offings, Spiral does get the job done. In terms of story and tone, there's a grab bag of influences at play here. There's shades of Training Day, with Det. Banks showing his new charge the ropes. There's a bit of Tarantino-esque pop culture send-up, courtesy of occasional comic riffing by Rock. There are elements of the old Sigourney Weaver thriller, Copycat. There's a healthy dose of Seven, not only in the way the seemingly-targeted murders are themed, but also in the gritty ambiance that mirrors Fincher's film.



Speaking of Rock, lest it seem like comic riffing is uncalled for in a Saw-related film, his performance is actually solid. Hard-boiled police detective isn't necessarily a role one automatically associates with Chris Rock, but the against-type casting pays off. Adding to the marquee value of an otherwise undistinguished cast is Samuel L. Jackson, who plays a supporting role as Det. Banks' father, retired Police Chief Marcus Banks. As the search for the "new" Jigsaw proceeds, turns abound with the expected red herrings. It's pretty grim stuff, but genre fans should be reasonably satisfied.



Blu-ray features (the film is also available in the 4K UltraHD format) include two audio commentaries and a number of featurettes. The best is actually quite substantial at about one hour in length, "The Consequences of Your Actions," and will be must-see viewing for fans of the film.