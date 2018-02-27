From The Morton Blog

Justice League Arrives On Blu-ray March 13

February 27, 2018
Fans of the DC Extended Universe can mark their calendars for March 13, 2017. Director Zack Snyder's superhero epic Justice League arrives via Warner Brothers Home Entertainment on a variety of physical media formats: 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack, Blu-Ray 3D Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack, and standard DVD. The blockbuster has already been available as a Digital HD download since earlier in February.

Accompanying the 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Blu-ray 3D Combo Pack are these special features:

Road to Justice - Journey alongside DC comic creators as they explore over fifty years of the Justice League, from comic books to animated adventures to their cinematic debut.

Heart of Justice - Discover the heart, soul and mind of the Justice League, as the cast and filmmakers share their admiration for DC’s iconic Trinity: Superman, Wonder Woman and Batman.

Technology of the Justice League - From Batman’s arsenal to Cyborg’s alien tech, interface with the Justice League database to learn their most advanced secrets.

Justice League: The New Heroes - Join Ray Fisher on a personal tour to meet the newest members of the Justice League: Aquaman, the Flash and Cyborg.

The Return of Superman - Bonus scenes not seen in theaters

Steppenwolf the Conqueror - Join actor Ciarán Hinds and the filmmakers as they reveal the story behind mankind’s ancient enemy and the Justice League’s greatest challenge.

Scene Studies: Revisiting the Amazons - Take a closer look at the filmmaking process behind Justice League’s most visually exciting and action-packed sequences

Scene Studies: Wonder Woman’s Rescue - Take a closer look at the filmmaking process behind Justice League’s most visually exciting and action-packed sequences

Scene Studies: Heroes Park

Scene Studies: The Tunnel Battle

Suit Up: The Look of the League - Costume Designer Michael Wilkinson explores the innovation and artistry that goes into creating the costumes of DC’s iconic heroes.
