Blu-ray Review: Those Who Wish Me Dead

New on Blu-ray and DVD from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, Those Who Wish Me Dead stars Angelina Jolie.



That's it. That's all that needs to be said, really, about this Taylor Sheridan-directed thrill-less thriller. I watched it because Jolie was in it and she doesn't seem to do too many films these days. If you're also a fan of Jolie, that fact that she stars in this should reason enough to give it a look. It's just not a good film. And Jolie isn't particularly good in it (not that she has much to work with).



She plays a wildfire-fighting "smoke jumper," Hannah, who disgraced herself in the field (several folks' deaths occured on her watch). She's been busted down to lookout duty. Meanwhile, there's a boy, Connor (Finn Little) and his accountant dad, Owen (Jake Weber), who are on the run from assassins. Why? Ask screenwriting team Michael Koryta, Charles Leavitt, and director Sheridan. Their responsibility is to not only make character motivations clear, but to also convince us we should care about their fates.



The storytelling in Those Who Wish Me Dead is virtually nonexistent. It's as if the filmmakers challenged themselves to come up with a film that exists without actually having a reason to justify that existence. It seems Owen has some secrets that could be trouble for some bad clients (of them is played by Nicholas Hoult) if they get into the hands' of authorities. So when Connor finds himself having to go it alone, charged with protecting the secret documents, his paths cross with smoke-jumper Hannah.



The whole thing drags along for 100 minutes as if daring viewers to stay awake. None of the characters, nor the actors who portray them, register as anything more than props. And the "action" scenes are staged with glaring incompetency. The "special" effects are even worse. Those Who Wish Me Dead feels like one of the direct-to-video cheapies more likely to star someone like John Travolta or Bruce Willis. It's difficult to understand what attracted Angelina Jolie to this material. Maybe the source novel (by Michael Koryta) was better.



Warner Bros.' Blu-ray is pretty much bare bones, with a 15-minute EPK featurette as its only supplement.