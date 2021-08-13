DVD Review: Lucky - (2021)

Let's get this out there right upfront. Lucky, despite being a Shudder Original, is not a horror movie. It's also not a time-loop thriller, contrary to how it has been marketed. It's a PSA/commentary about domestic violence. Somehow it has garnered a good number of positive reviews. That's fine, perhaps they felt some responsibility to endorse the "message." But this film from writer-star Brea Grant is being mis-sold. Simple as that. Speaking on it requires "spoiler-ish" territory, beware. But just know that this—Lucky is an amateurish exploration of one mentally-disturbed woman who is trapped in a pattern of violence. And it's an atrociously-told mess.



That aforementioned "message" is, in a nutshell, that men sometimes commit violent actions against women, who are in turn ignored when they try to report said violence. It's not really going out on a limb to say this: women should not be abused and, if they are, they should be taken seriously when seeking help. If you need 83 minutes of blunt-as-hell metaphorical storytelling to convince you of that, maybe you're part of the problem. May (Grant) keeps imagining she's being attacked in and around her home by a masked assailant. Every time she tries to fight back, the man disappears before the non-caring authorities arrive.



The movie flirts with the suggestion that May is having her own sort of Groundhog Day-style recurring loop. Anyone with half a brain will figure out the "twist," such that it is, well in advance of the mercifully brief running time. This is just an outright terrible filmmaking effort by a bunch of pretenders. Did they mean well, at least, with their "message?" Probably, but who cares? When a time-waster like this is foisted upon the public, with the expectation that people will pay money to see it, it negates any good intentions. Shame on the entire production crew of Lucky.