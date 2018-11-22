Holiday Gift Alert! Now on DVD: Barry: The Complete First Season

HBO's original series Barry: The Complete First Season is currently available on DVD, supplemented by a handful of bonus features. The series has received wide acclaim, not the least being two Primetime Emmy wins—Bill Hader (previously best known for several seasons on Saturday Night Live) for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, and TV legend Henry Winkler for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (his first Primetime Emmy win; anyone who saw his emotionally-charged acceptance speech knows how much it meant to him).



The show finds Hader playing the titular hit-man. Upon receiving a job in Los Angeles, Barry gets bitten by the acting bug. While trailing the target of his next hit, he winds up following him into an acting class. The instructor, Gene Cousineau (Winkler), sparks a deep interest and desire within Barry to pursue acting. Of course, that's the most straightforward way to describe this dark comedy.



Complications quickly arise when the Chechen clients who have Barry wonder why their target has not been eliminated. But the target, Ryan (Tyler Jacob Moore), has become Barry's unlikely acting partner. The unfolding of this quirkfest is best left to the viewer, but suffice it to say the entire cast—especially Hader and Winkler—continue to keep the uncomfortable laughs coming. Barry takes quite a shine to fellow acting Sally (a spunky Sarah Goldberg).



DVD Bonus Features Include:



Invitation to the set: Join Bill Hader and the cast and crew of ‘Barry’ for this inside look at the comedy series.



Inside the Episodes: 8 featurettes dissecting each episode from Bill Hader, Alec Berg, and more.



The World of Barry: Watch Henry Winkler and the rest of the cast introduce the ridiculously quirky characters in Barry.