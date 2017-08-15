Music DVD Review: Change Begins Within: A Benefit Concert for the David Lynch Foundation

Ah, but then host David Lynch introduces Ringo who brings the crowd to its feet (many of whom, quite honestly, looked a bit bored during the early sections—though a brief comedy routine by Jerry Seinfeld gets laughs). Backed by the house band—including Ben Harper on slide guitar and both Vedder and Crow as backing vocalists!—Starr bounces through "It Don't Come Easy," "Boys," and "Yellow Submarine."Next up: the main event. Backed by his longtime touring band, Paul McCartney tears through six tunes on his own—including "Drive My Car," "Jet," "Got To Get You Into My Life," "Let It Be," "Here Today," and "Band On the Run." He's in great voice. Awesomeness strikes hard when Starr comes back out, sharing a mic with McCartney for "With a Little Help From My Friends." Then it's back to the kit for Starr as McCartney leads a group singalong of "Cosmically Conscious," an obscurity he released as a B-side on his "Off the Ground" single (1993), but was actually written during the Beatles' trip to India in '68.To the best of my knowledge, this is theMcCartney has performed this little-known psychedelic gem in concert—and to have Ringo drumming on it only makes it that much more special. McCartney shares his mic with Bettye LaVette for a show-closing "I Saw Her Standing There."What's missing from McCartney's set? "Lady Madonna," "Blackbird," and "Can't Buy Me Love." Why aren't they here? Who knows, but their omission is admittedly disappointing. Oh well, still glad to have whathere.As a bonus, the DVD includes a series of endearing awkward interviews conducted by David Lynch himself with McCartney (quite brief), Starr, Vedder, and Harper.

