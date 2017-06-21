Music Review: The Rolling Stones - Ladies & Gentleman; Some Girls: Live In Texas '78; Live at the Checkerboard Lounge with Muddy Waters



Some Girls: Live In Texas '78. Recorded Fort Worth, Texas, July 18, 1978, the Stones were touring in support of Some Girls. This CD was included as part of a previous DVD and Blu-ray package, but now it's available separately. The then-new material sounds great, including "When the Whip Comes Down," "Respectable," "Shattered," and "Beast of Burden." The stripped-down line-up doesn't feature any horns, giving the show a more spartan sound.



Muddy Waters and The Rolling Stones, Live at the Checkerboard Lounge. Recorded in 1981, this small club show isn't really The Rolling Stones. It's a Muddy Waters show that the Stones attended. Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ron Wood, and Ian Stewart make their way to the stage, sitting in on many numbers with Waters' band. Buddy Guy, Junior Wells, and Lefty Dizz play too. It's a blues-lover's dream, with jam-oriented renditions of "Mannish Boy," "Got My Mojo Working," and "Hoochie Coochie Man," and more. This one was also previously found in a DVD package—so if you have, that you have this.



Muddy Waters and The Rolling Stones, Live at the Checkerboard Lounge. Recorded in 1981, this small club show isn't really The Rolling Stones. It's a Muddy Waters show that the Stones attended. Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ron Wood, and Ian Stewart make their way to the stage, sitting in on many numbers with Waters' band. Buddy Guy, Junior Wells, and Lefty Dizz play too. It's a blues-lover's dream, with jam-oriented renditions of "Mannish Boy," "Got My Mojo Working," and "Hoochie Coochie Man," and more. This one was also previously found in a DVD package—so if you have, that you have this. Each release is packaged in a standard jewel case. The booklet inserts are basically a simplified version of the booklets found in the previous Blu-ray/DVD editions, offering basic background information and credits about each show.

Three live concerts by The Rolling Stones arrive on CD from Eagle Rock Entertainment. Each of these has been available on DVD and/or Blu-ray, but these new no-frills, jewel case-packaged discs mark their first standalone audio releases. If you prefer listening to live albums over watching live concert videos, this is the way to snag these awesome performances.Sourced from the band'stour, taped over a number of nights in Dallas and Houston, this concert finds the Stones in theirprime. Unlike the other two releases covered here, the DVD and Blu-ray releases ofdid not include a CD (even the multi-disc deluxe set). Guitarist Mick Taylor is in fine form.tunes highlight the show: "Rip This Joint," "Happy," "Sweet Virginia," "All Down the Line."