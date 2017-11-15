Blu-ray Review: Atomic Blonde



The year is 1989 (a specific period in time evoked by a combination of well-chosen vintage soundtrack tunes and newly recorded covers). The location: Berlin. With the impending fall of the Wall so near, yet so far, spy games remain in full effect between the Soviet Union, East Germany, and the UK. Let it be said here and now: if you're looking for the complexity and nuance of a John le Carré tale, you're in the wrong place. Atomic streamlines story in favor of lightspeed action. Agent Broughton is tasked with tracking down the so-called "List," a quite literal on-paper list (this is 1989, after all) of every Soviet field agent in current operation. Framed by the slyly humorous interrogation of Broughton by her MI6 boss Gray (Toby Jones) and his CIA partner Kurzfeld (John Goodman), Leitch keeps the action taut.



Towards the end, the plotting gets a bit too ambitious for its own good. Kurt Johnstad's screenplay is pretty straightforward, but there's arguably a twist or two too many. Still, as a wild "who's zoomin' who?" mousetrap, Atomic Blonde successfully keeps its balls in the air all the way through its relatively economical (115 minute) running time.



Universal Studios' Blu-ray offers a smattering of extras, led by a David Leitch audio commentary (he's joined by editor Elísabet Ronaldsdóttir). Also including Leitch commentary are two animated storyboard sequences that shed light on the careful planning invested in these spectacular action scenes. Further behind-the-scenes info can be gleaned from four featurettes. Six brief deleted scenes are also included.



Over the summer, just before its late-July theatrical release, Charlize Theron appeared on The Howard Stern Show to promote. Stern praised the movie as a "comic book" movie (it is, in fact, based on the graphic novelby Sam Hart), going so far as labeling it a "superhero" movie. Theron firmly objected—not only on the basis that her character, MI6 agent Lorraine Broughton, doesn't possess any "super" skills but also becauseis so tonally different from the Marvel- and DC-style "comic book" films.Now available on Blu-ray,is graced by a decidedly adult tone. Directed by David Leitch (of the upcoming), there's violence and sex to spare. And although it's by no means adepiction of Cold War era British and German spies, Theron's concerns that Stern was mischaracterizing her film (she also served as a producer) are understandable.is a hard-boiled, visually exciting action thriller that somehow didn't click with summer cineplex audiences but will hopefully be more widely discovered at home.