Bentley's Bandstand: Favorites of 2018 (First Half) Haiku Reviews

July 20, 2018
By , Columnist
Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore, Downey to Lubbock

Electric dustbowls 
To Disneyland and beyond 
Two troubadours soar 

Bentley_June18_NickiBluhm.jpg Nicki Bluhm, To Rise You Gotta Fall

San Francisco fine 
From Market Street to Marin 
Bloom becomes a rose 

BentleyMar18_DavidByrne.jpgDavid Byrne, American Utopia 

After the river 
Into the great wild open 
With dancing shoes on 

BentleyApril_JoachimCooder.jpg Joachim Cooder, Fuchsia Machu Picchu

Playing magic box 
Tall and strong and full of fire 
The eternal lives 

BentleyMay18_rycooder.jpg Ry Cooder, The Prodigal Son

Music wanderer 
With a leopard-skin pick-guard 
Sings endless soul strings 

Bentley_June18_LamontDozier.jpg Lamont Dozier, Reimagination

Motown song wizard 
Paving the yellow brick road 
Up mountain of soul 
 
Bentley_June18_Mckee.jpg Beth McKee, Dreamwood Acres

Southern singer shines 
By the Mason-Dixon line 
Bigger times ahead 

3_38_tree_of_forgiveness.jpg John Prine, The Tree of Forgiveness

Wizened words of life 
No punches pulled day or night 
Prine's spine is still iron 
 
Bentley_June18_SonsOfKemet.jpg Sons of Kemet, Your Queen is a Reptile

Juju brass attack 
From the land of the Zulu 
In new London town 

BentleyMay18_walterwolfmanwashington.jpg Walter Wolfman Washington

Medallion Lounge nights 
Born of Claiborne and Orleans 
The Wolf reigns supreme

Reissue of the Year: 

rsz_bentley_jan_18_ella_fitzgerald.jpg Ella Fitzgerald, Ella at Zardi's

The voice of heaven 
From the jazz lady supreme 
Hollywood and Vine

Bill Bentley got his first drum set in 1965 and still has it. He's been a deejay, record store clerk, publicist, writer, concert promoter, record producer and a&r director, sometimes all at once. He's worked at KUT-FM, Austin City Limits, L.A. Weekly, Slash Records, Warner Bros. Records and Vanguard…

 Related Tags
 

