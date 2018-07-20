Bentley's Bandstand: Favorites of 2018 (First Half) Haiku Reviews

Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore, Downey to Lubbock
Electric dustbowls
David Byrne, American Utopia
After the river
Joachim Cooder, Fuchsia Machu Picchu
Playing magic box
Beth McKee, Dreamwood Acres
Southern singer shines
John Prine, The Tree of Forgiveness
Wizened words of life
Sons of Kemet, Your Queen is a Reptile
Juju brass attack
Walter Wolfman Washington
Medallion Lounge nights
Ella Fitzgerald, Ella at Zardi's
The voice of heaven
To Disneyland and beyond
Two troubadours soar
Nicki Bluhm, To Rise You Gotta Fall
San Francisco fine
From Market Street to Marin
Bloom becomes a rose
David Byrne, American Utopia
Into the great wild open
With dancing shoes on
Joachim Cooder, Fuchsia Machu Picchu
Tall and strong and full of fire
The eternal lives
Ry Cooder, The Prodigal Son
Music wanderer
With a leopard-skin pick-guard
Sings endless soul strings
Lamont Dozier, Reimagination
Motown song wizard
Paving the yellow brick road
Up mountain of soul
Beth McKee, Dreamwood Acres
By the Mason-Dixon line
Bigger times ahead
John Prine, The Tree of Forgiveness
No punches pulled day or night
Prine's spine is still iron
Sons of Kemet, Your Queen is a Reptile
From the land of the Zulu
In new London town
Walter Wolfman Washington
Born of Claiborne and Orleans
The Wolf reigns supreme
Reissue of the Year:
Ella Fitzgerald, Ella at Zardi's
From the jazz lady supreme
Hollywood and Vine