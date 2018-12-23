Favorite Albums of 2018 (Second Half) Haiku Reviews

December 23, 2018
By , Columnist
This year once again showed the ultimate test of longevity: great music never stops. It keeps coming like the wind and the waves. So here is this year's list of favorite albums, starting with the first half of 2018 posted in July's Bentley's Bandstand: Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore, Downey to Lubbock; Niki Bluhm, To Rise You Gotta Fall; David Byrne, American Utopia; Joachim Cooder, Fuchsia Machu Picchu; Ry Cooder, The Prodigal Son; Lamont Dozier, Reimagination; Beth McKee, dreamwood acres; John Prine, The Tree of Forgiveness; Sons of Kemet, Your Queen is a Reptile; Walter Wolfman Washington, My Future is My Past. Reissue: Ella Fitzgerald, Ella at Zardi's. Now on to the second half of this very fine, fine year for music. 

Brandi Carlile, By the Way I Forgive You 

From out of Nashville 
2018's masterpiece 
"Whatever You Do" 

Bentley11_18_Erin Costelo.jpg Erin Costelo, Sweet Marie 

Blue-eyed soul chanteuse 
From up north Nova Scotia 
Down to Memphis grooves 

Bentley11_18_Elvis Costello.jpg Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Look Now 

Forty years and still 
Covering the waterfront 
Always finding more 

Bentley_10_18_Alejandro_Escovedo.jpg Alejandro Escovedo with Don Antonio, The Crossing 

Wandering wonder 
And Italian rock & roll 
Alejandro nights 
 
Bentley9_18_DawnLandes.jpg Dawn Landes, Meet Me at the River 

Kentucky-Brooklyn 
A hybrid waiting to be 
A new star arrives 

Bentley_10_18_Jose_James.jpg Jose James, Lean on Me 

Bill Withers lives on 
Inside Jose James smooth groove 
Proving great stays great 

Bentley_10_18_Greg_Laswell.jpg Greg Laswell, Next Time 

Iconoclastic 
And ready for take-off now 
From out of left field 

BentleyDec18_GrahamParker.jpg Graham Parker, Cloud Symbols 

Soul shoes on his feet 
A terror from London's streets 
Lives to tell the tale 

Bentley_08_18_BozScaggs.jpg Boz Scaggs, Out of the Blues 

A voice on its own 
A spirit to spark the world 
True forever blue 

BentleyDec18_JeffTweedy.jpg Jeff Tweedy, Warm 

Uncle Wilco's man 
Opens the door to his heart 
And stands for the glory 

BentleyDec18_Stax68.jpg Box Set of the Year
 Various Artists, Stax '68: A Memphis Story 

Memphis soul central 
926 East McLemore 
Burning down the house 

8_02_Anthem of the Sun.jpg Reissue of the Year 
Grateful Dead, Anthem of the Sun 

Lysergiced neurons 
Snapping to new world order 
Where Furthur awaits 

BentleyJuly18_ArthurBuck.jpg Song of the Year 
Arthur Buck, “Are You Electrified?” 

Joseph and Peter 
Send a message of new hope 
To wake us all up

Share this story About the author

Bill Bentley got his first drum set in 1965 and still has it. He's been a deejay, record store clerk, publicist, writer, concert promoter, record producer and a&r director, sometimes all at once. He's worked at KUT-FM, Austin City Limits, L.A. Weekly, Slash Records, Warner Bros. Records and Vanguard…

View Profile
Visit Website

More from Bill
 Related Tags
 

Connect With TMR

Recent Writers

View all writers »

December 2018
S M T W T F S
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31


 