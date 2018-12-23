Favorite Albums of 2018 (Second Half) Haiku Reviews



Brandi Carlile, By the Way I Forgive You

From out of Nashville 2018's masterpiece "Whatever You Do"

Erin Costelo, Sweet Marie

Blue-eyed soul chanteuse From up north Nova Scotia Down to Memphis grooves

Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Look Now

Forty years and still Covering the waterfront Always finding more

Alejandro Escovedo with Don Antonio, The Crossing

Wandering wonder And Italian rock & roll Alejandro nights

Dawn Landes, Meet Me at the River

Kentucky-Brooklyn A hybrid waiting to be A new star arrives

Jose James, Lean on Me

Bill Withers lives on Inside Jose James smooth groove Proving great stays great

Greg Laswell, Next Time

Iconoclastic And ready for take-off now From out of left field

Graham Parker, Cloud Symbols

Soul shoes on his feet A terror from London's streets Lives to tell the tale

Boz Scaggs, Out of the Blues

A voice on its own A spirit to spark the world True forever blue

Jeff Tweedy, Warm

Uncle Wilco's man Opens the door to his heart And stands for the glory

Box Set of the Year Various Artists, Stax '68: A Memphis Story

Memphis soul central 926 East McLemore Burning down the house

Reissue of the Year Grateful Dead, Anthem of the Sun

Lysergiced neurons Snapping to new world order Where Furthur awaits

Song of the Year Arthur Buck, “Are You Electrified?”

Joseph and Peter Send a message of new hope To wake us all up

This year once again showed the ultimate test of longevity: great music never stops. It keeps coming like the wind and the waves. So here is this year's list of favorite albums, starting with the first half of 2018 posted in July's Bentley's Bandstand: Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore,; Niki Bluhm,; David Byrne,; Joachim Cooder,; Ry Cooder,; Lamont Dozier,; Beth McKee,; John Prine,; Sons of Kemet,; Walter Wolfman Washington,. Reissue: Ella Fitzgerald,. Now on to the second half of this very fine, fine year for music.