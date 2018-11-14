Blu-ray Review: Teen Titans Go! To the Movies



Now available on Blu-ray via Warner Bros. Home Entertainment (standard DVD and Digital HD too), Go! To the Movies honestly doesn't quite have enough good stuff to pack even its modest 84-minute running time. That's not to say the laughs aren't there. Robin (voiced by Scott Menville) is fed up with his Teen Titans crew not being taken seriously. As they attend a movie premiere for the latest epic starring the big-time DC heroes—we're talking Superman, Batman, Green Lantern, the real headliners—the Teen Titans want a movie of their own. Yes, it's that meta—and yes, it results in a lot of giggles and few outright guffaws.



That's pretty much the story though, in a nutshell. No one should come to Go! To the Movies seeking plot intricacies. With the help of his fellow Teen Titans—Beast Boy (Greg Cipes), Cyborg (Khary Peyton), Raven (Tara Strong), and Starfire (Hynden Walch)—Robin determines that they desperately need an arch nemesis of their own. Enter Slade (voiced by Will Arnett), a super villain so powerful, his very presence makes the Teen Titans commercially viable in the eyes of film director Jade Wilson (Kristen Bell).

Among many voiceover cameos—the recently departed Stan Lee, making a tongue-in-cheek appearance here in a DC movie. This was apparently the Marvel legend's last voiceover appearance in an animated film. And his appearance is one of the funniest moments. Among other stellar moments of cleverness, another highlight is Nicolas Cage's voicing of Superman (Cage was, once upon a time, set to play Supes in a Tim Burton big screen adventure that never materialized—see the documentary The Death of 'Superman Lives': What Happened?).



Warner Home Video's Blu-ray contains a number of bonus features, including the Lil' Yachty music video for "Teen Titans Go! Rap" (the song features prominently in the film, but here it's Yachty—not in character; he voices Green Lantern in the film—performing the number himself). There's also the "DC Super Hero Girls: The Late Batsby" mini-movie, a deleted song, the "WB Lot Shenanigans" featurette, storyboard animatics reels ("Time Cycles" and "The Final Battle"), and a "Red Carpet Mayhem" featurette.

A big-screen adaptation of the popular animated TV series,didn't exactly deliver full-fledged blockbuster business at the multiplexes, but it scored with critics (and, presumably, fans of the series). It's clever, self-referential, gently mocking, and full of amusing musical numbers. In other words, in its tweaking of the DC Comics Universe, it really isn't far off from Warner Bros.''lighter side of DC' franchise,. While some of the very best comic book feature films being released have come from DC Comics' animation department (some which are quite adult-oriented and R-rated), think of this one as kind of a sidebar. Fans of the series will of course need it for their collection, otherwise you'll probably need to be quite the DC completist to want to watch more than once.