Blu-ray Review: Insecure: The Complete First Season





HBO Home Entertainment's Blu-ray includes a few special features: "Conjugal Visits" presents four minutes of interviews, "<i>Insecure</i>: In the Room" is a very short (two minutes) featurette, and "On the <i>Insecure</i> Set with Issa Rae" is a five-minute look at the show's shooting locations.



HBO has renewed the series, with the second season set to begin July 23, 2017.

has its roots in Rae's award-winning web series, which ran for two seasons between 2011 and 2013. Rae funded that series, which aired on executive producer Pharrell Williams' i Am Other YouTube channel, via a Kickstarter crowd-funding campaign. Like Rae's character J on's Issa deals with race-related issues while working through personal and professional uncertainties. There's as much drama laced throughoutas comedy, giving the show a welcome depth.