Blu-ray Review: Abbott & Costello: The Complete Universal Pictures Collection - 80th Anniversary Edition



Complete List of Included Films:



One Night In The Tropics (1940)



Buck Privates (1941)



In The Navy (1941)



Hold That Ghost (1941)



Keep 'Em Flying (1941)



Ride 'Em Cowboy (1942)



Pardon My Sarong (1942)



Who Done It? (1942)



It Ain't Hay (1943)



Hit The Ice (1943)



In Society (1944)



Here Come The Co-Eds (1945)



The Naughty Nineties (1944)



Little Giant (1946)



The Time Of Their Lives (1946)



Buck Privates Come Home (1947)



The Wistful Widow Of Wagon Gap (1947)



Abbott And Costello Meet Frankenstein (1948)



Mexican Hayride (1948)



Abbott And Costello Meet The Killer, Boris Karloff (1949)



Abbott And Costello In The Foreign Legion (1950)



Abbott And Costello Meet The Invisible Man (1951)



Comin' Round The Mountain (1951)



Lost In Alaska (1952)



Abbott And Costello Go To Mars (1953)



Abbott And Costello Meet Dr. Jekyll And Mr. Hyde (1953)



Abbott And Costello Meet The Keystone Kops (1955)



Abbott And Costello Meet The Mummy (1955)



