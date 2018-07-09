Blu-ray Review: Blockers





The three girls and their three parents (they each have two parents—Sam even has Hannibal Buress as a step-parent) have all been friends since the girls were small. The parents can't believe their little girls are about to make that big step toward adulthood. The exasperation Lisa, Mitchell, and Hunter exhibit as they go to extraordinary lengths to halt their kids' sexual awakenings is the comedic engine that drives. The girls are portrayed as typical know-it-all millennials who have a quip standing by for just about anything. They each have prom dates who are presented even thinner teen stereotypes.Universal's Blu-ray edition promises "outrageous bonus content," and like most such promises that's not quite accurate. There are three dull bonus scenes, a gag reel, a typical "Line-O-Rama" reel of improvised line variations, and a series of six under-ten-minute featurettes. Most valuable for those who enjoyis an audio commentary by director Kay Cannon (writer of theseries; this is her directorial debut). Based on some sampling of the track, it sounds like Cannon has some interesting information to share about' production.is generally funny in the same way that other recent bawdy ensemble efforts likeandhave been. The laughs are relatively frequent, but more often than not they just don't stick. The sweetest character arc belongs to Sam and Hunter. While Hunter is the brashest of the parents, with what appears to be the worst parent/child relationship, both Adlon and Barinholtz deliver genuine warmth. At its worst,offers the spectacle of Kayla, so dedicated to sports and clean living, getting high on every imaginable substance and then lying to her father Mitchell. Meanwhile, we're expected to actually believe she and her dad have a strong relationship. That'sat its most cynical and sad, and it's enough to sink the film's otherwise harmless good spirits.