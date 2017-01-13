Blu-ray Review: Stanley & Iris - Twilight Time Limited Edition

Iris (Fonda) is one of several unsanitary women working at a commercial bakery in a downtrodden Connecticut town. Seriously, she and her coworkers are quite disgusting in their workplace habits. When we first see them in action, they're using theirto spread frosting on cakes. One of Iris' coworkers hocks loogies on unwrapped muffins. Iris is something of a utility woman at the plant—one day she's on frosting duty, the next she's loading muffins into boxes, the next she's piping jelly filling into doughnuts. She's recently widowed, left with two teens (one of whom, played by Martha Plimpton, is pregnant). Plus she's got her sister Sharon (Swoosie Kurtz) and brother-in-law Joe (Jamie Sheridan, playing an abusive drunk) living with her. Times are tough—Joe bought beer with the money Sharon was socking away for a cosmetic dentistry procedure.That's enough for a movie all its own and Ritt leaves a bunch of these characters twisting in the wind. Did weto know Joe beats his wife? Does teen Kelly's pregnancy add anything meaningful to the story? The answer, sadly, is no. The focus shifts to a Stanley (De Niro), a cook working in the bakery's cafeteria. He and Iris don't know each other but, after Stanley helps scare off a thief who swipes Iris' purse, they soon realize they haunt the same places. Soon they're bumping into each other everywhere. They use the same shoe repairman, the same laundromat, etc. A friendship develops.What's the crux? Well, turns out Stanley is illiterate. While on a break at the bakery, Iris asks Stanley for a Tylenol. He hands her a bottle of Rolaids. She points out his error and he proceeds to hand her wrong bottle after wrong bottle. Really? I mean,? This 45-year-old guy, who has successfully held a job and provided for his aging father (Feodor Chaliapin Jr., delivering a touching performance near the end of his life), and he never learned tothe difference between a Tylenol bottle and a Rolaids bottle? Is he color blind too? Has he never had a headache in his life?Minor details, but it does exemplify a strain of unintentional comedy that runs throughout. Spoiler alert: Iris winds up getting Stanley fired by outing him as illiterate in front of his boss. "What if you get the ingredients mixed up?" Not an unreasonable concern from his boss, given that Stanley can't apparently use visuals to tell medications apart (luckily, as he tells the administrator at his father's nursing home, his elderly dad doesn't take any meds—too convenient, if you ask me).Instead of harboring an understandable grudge against Iris, Stanley enlists her as a tutor in order to learn how to read and write. And he proves to be a rather uncouth pupil, turning up drunk at her house, failing to do his homework, and expressing a ulterior motive (when she's a bit flustered after he admits he's been trying to get in her pants since the moment they met, the charmer emphatically states "It's going to happen"—how romantic).